Broken Social Scene: a luglio il nuovo album Hug of Thunder

Uscirà il prossimo 7 luglio per l’etichetta City Slang/Arts & Crafts l’attesissimo nuovo album dei Broken Social Scene, dal titolo Hug of Thunder.
Questo nuovo lavoro discografico segna il ritorno della band canadese a ben sette anni dall’ultimo Forgiveness Rock Record. Comprenderà il singolo Halfway Home (che potete ascoltare in streaming qui sotto in fondo alla pagina) e altri 11 brani.
Tra i membri del collettivo che hanno partecipato alle registrazioni ci sono Feist, Amy Millan e Evan Cranley degli Stars, Emily Haines e James Shaw dei Metric, e molti altri
Qui sotto trovate la tracklist e l’artwork di Hug of Thunder.
01 Sol Luna
02 Halfway Home
03 Protest Song
04 Skyline
05 Stay Happy
06 Vanity Pail Kids
07 Hug of Thunder
08 Towers and Masons
09 Victim Lover
10 Please Take Me With You
11 Gonna Get Better
12 Mouth Guards of the Apocalypse
Sopra: foto di Matt Lief Anderson
