Broken Social Scene: a luglio il nuovo album Hug of Thunder

Uscirà il prossimo 7 luglio per l’etichetta City Slang/Arts & Crafts l’attesissimo nuovo album dei Broken Social Scene, dal titolo Hug of Thunder.

Questo nuovo lavoro discografico segna il ritorno della band canadese a ben sette anni dall’ultimo Forgiveness Rock Record. Comprenderà il singolo Halfway Home (che potete ascoltare in streaming qui sotto in fondo alla pagina) e altri 11 brani.

Tra i membri del collettivo che hanno partecipato alle registrazioni ci sono Feist, Amy Millan e Evan Cranley degli Stars, Emily Haines e James Shaw dei Metric, e molti altri

Qui sotto trovate la tracklist e l’artwork di Hug of Thunder.

01 Sol Luna

02 Halfway Home

03 Protest Song

04 Skyline

05 Stay Happy

06 Vanity Pail Kids

07 Hug of Thunder

08 Towers and Masons

09 Victim Lover

10 Please Take Me With You

11 Gonna Get Better

12 Mouth Guards of the Apocalypse

