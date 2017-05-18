logo



E’ morto Chris Cornell dei Soundgarden: il ricordo di amici e colleghi

0
18 May 2017
by Chiara Virzi

Chris Cornell

E' morto ieri all’età di soli 52 anni uno dei simboli del grunge più influenti degli anni ’90.

Chris Cornell (al secolo Christopher John Boyle) è stato trovato morto sul pavimento del bagno della sua camera d'albergo a Detroit, dove si trovava in tour con i Soundgarden. L’annuncio è stato dato dal suo agente Brian Bumbery, ma anche secondo le successive dichiarazioni dei famigliari le cause della sua morte sarebbero ancora incerte.

Secondo quanto riportato dall'Associated Press, la polizia sta indagando su un possibile suicidio, visto che nelle ore precedenti la moglie di Cornell, Vicky, aveva chiamato un amico comune, chiedendogli di "controllare se Chris sta bene". La polizia inoltre ha detto al New York Times che un uomo bianco, con la data di nascita corrispondente a quella di Cornell, è stato trovato morto nell'hotel MGM Grand Detroit, con un laccio intorno al collo, ma non ha voluto confermare che si tratti effettivamente del cantante dei Soundgarden.

Cornell aveva suonato proprio poche ore prima di morire al Fox Theater di Detroit. Sui social network oggi rimbalzano video di brani non soltanto della sua carriera come cantante nei Soundgarden e negli Audioslave, ma anche come solista. Tra gli iniziatori del movimento grunge a metà anni '80, Cornell ha suonato anche nel supergruppo di Seattle Temple of the Dog (con tutti i membri attuali dei Pearl Jam), riunitisi quest'anno per una serie di date live.

Qui sotto trovate gli omaggi sui social di artisti come Jimmy Page, St. Vincent, Nile Rodgers, Elton John, Bethany Cosentino dei Best Coast, Four Tet Brian Wilson.

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Four Tet (@fourtetkieran) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noi invece vogliamo ricordarlo con un brano storico dei Soundgarden, Black Hole Sun, estratto dall’album Superunknown (1994).

Sopra: foto di Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Di' la tua

commenti

Powered by Facebook Comments

Seguici su

Calendario concerti

Full Streaming

The Mountain Goats Goths
The Mountain Goats: ascolta il nuovo album Goths (STREAMING)
May 15, 2017
AfghanWhigs_Spades
Ascolta il nuovo album degli Afghan Whigs, In Spades (STREAMING)
May 01, 2017
New Pornographers Whiteout Conditions
The New Pornographers: ascolta il nuovo album Whiteout Conditions (STREAMING)
Apr 04, 2017

Streaming facebook

Le nostre foto su Flickr


© Copyright 2016 Goldsoundz.it Privacy Policy