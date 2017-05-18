E’ morto Chris Cornell dei Soundgarden: il ricordo di amici e colleghi

E' morto ieri all’età di soli 52 anni uno dei simboli del grunge più influenti degli anni ’90.

Chris Cornell (al secolo Christopher John Boyle) è stato trovato morto sul pavimento del bagno della sua camera d'albergo a Detroit, dove si trovava in tour con i Soundgarden. L’annuncio è stato dato dal suo agente Brian Bumbery, ma anche secondo le successive dichiarazioni dei famigliari le cause della sua morte sarebbero ancora incerte.

Secondo quanto riportato dall'Associated Press, la polizia sta indagando su un possibile suicidio, visto che nelle ore precedenti la moglie di Cornell, Vicky, aveva chiamato un amico comune, chiedendogli di "controllare se Chris sta bene". La polizia inoltre ha detto al New York Times che un uomo bianco, con la data di nascita corrispondente a quella di Cornell, è stato trovato morto nell'hotel MGM Grand Detroit, con un laccio intorno al collo, ma non ha voluto confermare che si tratti effettivamente del cantante dei Soundgarden.

Cornell aveva suonato proprio poche ore prima di morire al Fox Theater di Detroit. Sui social network oggi rimbalzano video di brani non soltanto della sua carriera come cantante nei Soundgarden e negli Audioslave, ma anche come solista. Tra gli iniziatori del movimento grunge a metà anni '80, Cornell ha suonato anche nel supergruppo di Seattle Temple of the Dog (con tutti i membri attuali dei Pearl Jam), riunitisi quest'anno per una serie di date live.

Qui sotto trovate gli omaggi sui social di artisti come Jimmy Page, St. Vincent, Nile Rodgers, Elton John, Bethany Cosentino dei Best Coast, Four Tet e Brian Wilson.

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun. — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing "Outshined" yesterday. Such a loss. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) May 18, 2017

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

I'm very sad to hear about Chris Cornell passing. Especially when one is so young and talented. Love & Mercy to Chris' family, friends, fans — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 18, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

can't adequately say just how much i love soundgarden/chris cornell. really important to me as a songwriter/guitarist. so sad about this :( — sadie dupuis (@sad13) May 18, 2017

RIP. So young. So sad pic.twitter.com/61JjmdVFDC — Best Coast (@BestCoast) May 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist… another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

Wow…this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation…devastating loss. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/x3F9rptL0D — Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) May 18, 2017

A post shared by Four Tet (@fourtetkieran) on May 18, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

It was in Bern, Switzerland with @aimeemann. He was quiet, complimentary, & when he played, his voice was everything you'd hoped it would be — Ted Leo (@tedleo) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell? Doesn't even seem possible. What an incredible talent. Me and teenage me are both heartbroken. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 18, 2017

Noi invece vogliamo ricordarlo con un brano storico dei Soundgarden, Black Hole Sun, estratto dall’album Superunknown (1994).

Sopra: foto di Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

