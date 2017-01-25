Guided By Voices: ascolta Hiking Skin, dal nuovo doppio album August By Cake

A tre anni dal (temporaneo) scioglimento, culminato nell'album dell'anno scorso Please Be Honest (il primo ad essere interamente scritto e suonato in solitudine dal leader Robert Pollard), i Guided By Voices si preparano a tornare con un altro ambizioso lavoro, August By Cake, in uscita su Rockathon Records il 7 aprile.
Si tratterà infatti non solo del primo doppio album della band di Dayton in trent'anni di carriera, ma del centesimo disco registrato da Pollard, che da sempre mantiene un'incredibile prolificità, sia come artista solista, sia con i suoi numerosi side-project (oltre ai GBV, ricordiamo i principali Boston Spaceships, Circus Devils e Ricked Wicky).
Qui sotto, subito dopo la tracklist, potete ascoltare in streaming una prima anticipazione, Hiking Skin.
00 Bob Intro
01 5º on the Inside
02 Generox — Gray
03 When We All Hold Hands
04 Goodbye Note
05 We Liken the Sun.
06 Fever Pitch
07 Absent the Man
08 Packing the Dead Zone
09 What Begins on New Years Day
10 Overloaded
11 Keep Me Down
12 West Coast Company Man
13 Warm Up to Religion
14 High 5 Hall of Famers
15 Hiking Skin
16 Sudden Fiction
17 Its Food
18 Cheap Buttons
19 Substitute 11
20 Chew the Sand
21. Dr. Feelgood Falls Off the Ocean
22 The Laughing Closet
23 Deflect Project
24 Upon the Circus Bus
25 Try It Out Its Nothing
26 Sentimental Wars
27 Circus Day Holdout
28 Whole Tomatoes
29 Amusement Park Is Over
30 Golden Doors
31 The Possible Edge
32 Escape to Phoenix
