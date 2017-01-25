Guided By Voices: ascolta Hiking Skin, dal nuovo doppio album August By Cake

A tre anni dal (temporaneo) scioglimento, culminato nell'album dell'anno scorso Please Be Honest (il primo ad essere interamente scritto e suonato in solitudine dal leader Robert Pollard), i Guided By Voices si preparano a tornare con un altro ambizioso lavoro, August By Cake, in uscita su Rockathon Records il 7 aprile.

Si tratterà infatti non solo del primo doppio album della band di Dayton in trent'anni di carriera, ma del centesimo disco registrato da Pollard, che da sempre mantiene un'incredibile prolificità, sia come artista solista, sia con i suoi numerosi side-project (oltre ai GBV, ricordiamo i principali Boston Spaceships, Circus Devils e Ricked Wicky).

Qui sotto, subito dopo la tracklist, potete ascoltare in streaming una prima anticipazione, Hiking Skin.

00 Bob Intro

01 5º on the Inside

02 Generox — Gray

03 When We All Hold Hands

04 Goodbye Note

05 We Liken the Sun.

06 Fever Pitch

07 Absent the Man

08 Packing the Dead Zone

09 What Begins on New Years Day

10 Overloaded

11 Keep Me Down

12 West Coast Company Man

13 Warm Up to Religion

14 High 5 Hall of Famers

15 Hiking Skin

16 Sudden Fiction

17 Its Food

18 Cheap Buttons

19 Substitute 11

20 Chew the Sand

21. Dr. Feelgood Falls Off the Ocean

22 The Laughing Closet

23 Deflect Project

24 Upon the Circus Bus

25 Try It Out Its Nothing

26 Sentimental Wars

27 Circus Day Holdout

28 Whole Tomatoes

29 Amusement Park Is Over

30 Golden Doors

31 The Possible Edge

32 Escape to Phoenix

