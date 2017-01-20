logo



I 40 migliori dischi del 2017 (#1-20)

31 Dec 2017
by Giorgio Bonomi

 

Seconda parte (la prima la trovate qui) della nostra classifica della musica che più ci è piaciuta in questi ultimi dodici mesi, dalla posizione 20 alla 1: buon ascolto!

E per un anno nuovo accompagnato da tutti i nostri artisti preferiti, non dimenticate di dare un'occhiata al nostro Calendario 2018!


20. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Rest
Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest

19. Perfume Genius – No Shape
Perfume Genius No Shape

18. Thurston Moore – Rock n roll Consciousness
Thurston Moore Rock n Roll Consciouness

17. Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins
Grizzly Bear Painted Ruins

16. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
Ariel Pink Dedicated to bobby jameson

15. Amber Coffman – City of No Reply
Amber Coffman City of No Reply

14. EMA – Exile in the Outer Ring
EMA Exile in the Outer Ring

13. Spoon – Hot Thoughts
Spoon Hot Thoughts

12. Mount Eerie – A Crow Looked At Me
Mount Eerie A Crow Looked At Me

11. The War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding
The War On Drugs A Deeper Understanding

10. Bjork – Utopia
Bjork Utopia

9. St. Vincent – Masseduction
St Vincent Masseduction

8. The National – Sleep Well Beast
The National Sleep Well Beast

7. The Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir
Magnetic Fields 50 Song Memoir

6. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up
Fleet Foxes Crack Up

5. The xx – I See You
The Xx I see you

4. Slowdive – Slowdive
Slowdive Self Titled

3. Fever Ray – Plunge
Fever Ray Plunge

2. LCD Soundsystem – American dream
LCD Soundsystem American Dream

1. Lorde – Melodrama
Lorde Melodrama

