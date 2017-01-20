I 40 migliori dischi del 2017 (#1-20)

Seconda parte (la prima la trovate qui) della nostra classifica della musica che più ci è piaciuta in questi ultimi dodici mesi, dalla posizione 20 alla 1: buon ascolto!
E per un anno nuovo accompagnato da tutti i nostri artisti preferiti, non dimenticate di dare un'occhiata al nostro Calendario 2018!
20. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Rest
19. Perfume Genius – No Shape
18. Thurston Moore – Rock n roll Consciousness
17. Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins
16. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
15. Amber Coffman – City of No Reply
14. EMA – Exile in the Outer Ring
13. Spoon – Hot Thoughts
12. Mount Eerie – A Crow Looked At Me
11. The War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding
10. Bjork – Utopia
9. St. Vincent – Masseduction
8. The National – Sleep Well Beast
7. The Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir
6. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up
5. The xx – I See You
4. Slowdive – Slowdive
3. Fever Ray – Plunge
2. LCD Soundsystem – American dream
1. Lorde – Melodrama
Di' la tua
Powered by Facebook Comments