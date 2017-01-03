I migliori dischi del 2016: le scelte dei nostri collaboratori

Oltre che con la nostra classifica ufficiale (qui trovate le posizioni dalla 1 alla 19 e qui quelle dalla 20 alla 40), chiudiamo definitivamente il discorso sul 2016 con le top 10 personali di alcuni dei nostri collaboratori.
Vi auguriamo un nuovo anno pieno di buona musica!
Michele Bruttomesso:
- Angel Olsen – My Woman
- Frank Ocean – Blonde
- Mitski – Puberty 2
- Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – I Had a Dream that You Were Mine
- Pinegrove – Cardinal
- Andy Shauf – The Party
- Mothers – When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired
- Kaytranada – 99%
- Andrew Bird – Are You Serious
- Lambchop – Flotus (For Love Often Turns Us Still)
Chiara Virzi:
- Jeff Buckley – You and I
- Niccolò Fabi – Una somma di piccole cose
- Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool – RECENSIONE
- LP – Lost On You
- Warpaint – Heads Up
- Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression – RECENSIONE
- Nadàr Solo – Semplice
- Afterhours – Folfiri o Folfox
- Bastille – Wild World
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway
Teodora Dominici:
- The Kills – Ash & Ice – RECENSIONE
- LP – Lost On You
- Paolo Spaccamonti & Ramon Moro – I cormorani
- DIIV – Is the Is Are – RECENSIONE
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway
- Niccolò Fabi – Una somma di piccole cose
- Rihanna – Anti
- Jeff Buckley – You and I
- Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool – RECENSIONE
- Brian Eno – The Ship
Arturo Ciotti:
- Parquet Courts – Human Performance
- Bon Iver – 22, A Million
- Suuns – Hold/Still
- Savages- Adore Life
- Preoccupations – Preoccupations
- Glass Animals – How to Be a Human Being
- Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial
- Nicolas Jaar- Sirens
- Badbadnotgood – IV
- Huerco S. – For Those of You Who Have Never
