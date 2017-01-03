logo



I migliori dischi del 2016: le scelte dei nostri collaboratori

03 Jan 2017
by Giorgio Bonomi

Oltre che con la nostra classifica ufficiale (qui trovate le posizioni dalla 1 alla 19 e qui quelle dalla 20 alla 40), chiudiamo definitivamente il discorso sul 2016 con le top 10 personali di alcuni dei nostri collaboratori.
Vi auguriamo un nuovo anno pieno di buona musica (anche grazie al nostro calendario 2017, che potete comprare qui)!

Michele Bruttomesso:

  1. Angel Olsen – My Woman
  2. Frank Ocean – Blonde
  3. Mitski – Puberty 2
  4. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – I Had a Dream that You Were Mine
  5. Pinegrove – Cardinal
  6. Andy Shauf – The Party
  7. Mothers – When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired
  8. Kaytranada – 99%
  9. Andrew Bird – Are You Serious
  10. Lambchop – Flotus (For Love Often Turns Us Still)

Chiara Virzi:

  1. Jeff Buckley – You and I
  2. Niccolò Fabi – Una somma di piccole cose
  3. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool – RECENSIONE
  4. LP – Lost On You
  5. Warpaint – Heads Up
  6. Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression – RECENSIONE
  7. Nadàr Solo – Semplice
  8. Afterhours – Folfiri o Folfox
  9. Bastille – Wild World
  10. Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway

Teodora Dominici:

  1. The Kills – Ash & Ice – RECENSIONE
  2. LP – Lost On You
  3. Paolo Spaccamonti & Ramon Moro – I cormorani
  4. DIIV – Is the Is Are – RECENSIONE
  5. Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway
  6. Niccolò Fabi – Una somma di piccole cose
  7. Rihanna – Anti
  8. Jeff Buckley – You and I
  9. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool – RECENSIONE
  10. Brian Eno – The Ship

Arturo Ciotti:

  1. Parquet Courts – Human Performance
  2. Bon Iver – 22, A Million
  3. Suuns – Hold/Still
  4. Savages- Adore Life
  5. Preoccupations – Preoccupations
  6. Glass Animals – How to Be a Human Being
  7. Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial
  8. Nicolas Jaar- Sirens
  9. Badbadnotgood – IV
  10. Huerco S. – For Those of You Who Have Never

