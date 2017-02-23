The Mountain Goats annunciano il nuovo album Goths, ascolta il primo singolo dedicato al frontman dei Sisters of Mercy

A due anni dall'ultimo LP Beat the Champ (interamente dedicato al mondo del wrestling professionistico), John Darnielle e i suoi Mountain Goats hanno annunciato un nuovo album, in arrivo per Merge Records il 19 maggio.

Intitolato Goths, il disco è stato realizzato da un quartetto, con l'aggiunta del fiatista Matt Douglas alla lineup composta da Darnielle, Jon Wurster e Peter Hughes. Una versione deluxe del disco conterrà quattro bonus track.

Qui sotto, subito dopo la tracklist, potete ascoltare il primo singolo Andrew Eldritch is Moving Back to Leeds, che ha come protagonista il cantante della storica band goth-rock Sisters of Mercy.

01 Rain in Soho

02 Andrew Eldritch Is Moving Back to Leeds

03 The Grey King and the Silver Flame Attunement

04 We Do It Different on the West Coast

05 Unicorn Tolerance

06 Stench of the Unburied

07 Wear Black

08 Paid in Cocaine

09 Rage of Travers

10 Shelved

11 For the Portuguese Goth Metal Bands

12 Abandoned Flesh

13 For the West Coast Dark Ambient Bedroom Warriors

14 Scaling the Well

15 Vanishing Act

16 Grave Dust

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/album/goths" href="http://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/album/goths">Goths by The Mountain Goats</a>

