The Mountain Goats annunciano il nuovo album Goths, ascolta il primo singolo dedicato al frontman dei Sisters of Mercy

A due anni dall'ultimo LP Beat the Champ (interamente dedicato al mondo del wrestling professionistico), John Darnielle e i suoi Mountain Goats hanno annunciato un nuovo album, in arrivo per Merge Records il 19 maggio.
Intitolato Goths, il disco è stato realizzato da un quartetto, con l'aggiunta del fiatista Matt Douglas alla lineup composta da Darnielle, Jon Wurster e Peter Hughes. Una versione deluxe del disco conterrà quattro bonus track.
Qui sotto, subito dopo la tracklist, potete ascoltare il primo singolo Andrew Eldritch is Moving Back to Leeds, che ha come protagonista il cantante della storica band goth-rock Sisters of Mercy.
01 Rain in Soho
02 Andrew Eldritch Is Moving Back to Leeds
03 The Grey King and the Silver Flame Attunement
04 We Do It Different on the West Coast
05 Unicorn Tolerance
06 Stench of the Unburied
07 Wear Black
08 Paid in Cocaine
09 Rage of Travers
10 Shelved
11 For the Portuguese Goth Metal Bands
12 Abandoned Flesh
13 For the West Coast Dark Ambient Bedroom Warriors
14 Scaling the Well
15 Vanishing Act
16 Grave Dust
