The Pains of Being Pure at Heart annunciano il nuovo album The Echo of Pleasure, ascolta Anymore (STREAMING)

A tre anni dall'ultimo LP Days of Abandon, Kip Berman e i suoi The Pains of Being Pure at Heart sono pronti a tornare in pista con il loro quarto album.

The Echo of Pleasure uscirà il 14 luglio per l'etichetta di proprietà della band, la Painbow Records. Come per Days of Abandon, il disco è stato prodotto da Andy Savours, e può contare sulla partecipazione di Jen Goma (degli A Sunny Day in Glasgow) alla voce, Jacob Danish Sloan al basso e Kelly Pratt ai fiati.

Qui sotto, subito dopo la tracklist, potete ascoltare in streaming la prima anticipazione, Anymore.

01 My Only

02 Anymore

03 The Garret

04 When I Dance With You

05 The Echo of Pleasure

06 Falling Apart So Slow

07 So True

08 The Cure for Death

09 Stay

Di' la tua

commenti

Powered by Facebook Comments