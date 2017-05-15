The Pains of Being Pure at Heart annunciano il nuovo album The Echo of Pleasure, ascolta Anymore (STREAMING)

A tre anni dall'ultimo LP Days of Abandon, Kip Berman e i suoi The Pains of Being Pure at Heart sono pronti a tornare in pista con il loro quarto album.
The Echo of Pleasure uscirà il 14 luglio per l'etichetta di proprietà della band, la Painbow Records. Come per Days of Abandon, il disco è stato prodotto da Andy Savours, e può contare sulla partecipazione di Jen Goma (degli A Sunny Day in Glasgow) alla voce, Jacob Danish Sloan al basso e Kelly Pratt ai fiati.
Qui sotto, subito dopo la tracklist, potete ascoltare in streaming la prima anticipazione, Anymore.
01 My Only
02 Anymore
03 The Garret
04 When I Dance With You
05 The Echo of Pleasure
06 Falling Apart So Slow
07 So True
08 The Cure for Death
09 Stay
Di' la tua
Powered by Facebook Comments