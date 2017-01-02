The xx: ascolta il nuovo brano Say Something Loving (STREAMING)

logo



02 Jan 2017
by Giorgio Bonomi

Dopo il singolo On Hold, The xx sono tornati oggi con un nuovo brano, secondo estratto dall'album I See You in uscita il 13 gennaio.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare in streaming Say Something Loving, e a seguire trovate anche un video postato dalla band, nel quale vediamo Oliver Sim e Romy Madley Croft impegnati a cantare il brano durante una serata karaoke a Tokyo.

Vi ricordiamo che I See You è già disponibile in pre-order su Amazon, e che il trio inglese sarà in Italia a febbraio per un'unica data live: i biglietti li trovate su Ticketone.

Sopra: foto di Laura Jane Coulson

