The xx: ascolta il nuovo brano Say Something Loving (STREAMING)

Dopo il singolo On Hold, The xx sono tornati oggi con un nuovo brano, secondo estratto dall'album I See You in uscita il 13 gennaio.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare in streaming Say Something Loving, e a seguire trovate anche un video postato dalla band, nel quale vediamo Oliver Sim e Romy Madley Croft impegnati a cantare il brano durante una serata karaoke a Tokyo.

Vi ricordiamo che I See You è già disponibile in pre-order su Amazon, e che il trio inglese sarà in Italia a febbraio per un'unica data live: i biglietti li trovate su Ticketone.

A few weeks ago we were in Tokyo and filmed ourselves doing karaoke to our new song 'Say Something Loving', we had a lot of fun! xx The xx pic.twitter.com/zctL2funtL — The xx (@The_xx) 1 gennaio 2017

